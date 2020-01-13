The Trump administration is filled with "egregious liars" and "warmongers"

#DemocracyNow

Democracy Now!
Published on Jan 13, 2020

The Trump administration is filled with "egregious liars" who are knowingly lying about the threat posed by top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani to justify his assassination in a U.S. drone strike earlier this month. That's according to Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell from 2002 to 2005, now an outspoken critic of U.S. military interventions. To say that Soleimani was "an imminent threat" is "laughable," Wilkerson says. "These guys are supposed to be experts in the very fields that they’re talking about. They’re anything but experts. They are warmongers."

