Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is not available.
Sorry about that.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Psst...!
Loading...
Turn off ads with YouTube Red.
Working...
No thanks
Try it free
Find out why
Close
FÚTBOL: Bundesliga. Del 27 al 29 de enero en M. Fútbol (dial 45) - MOVISTAR+
Movistar España
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Statistics
Add translations
20 views
0
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 22, 2017
Category
Sports
License
Standard YouTube License
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
MOVISTAR+: Destacados del 23 al 29 de enero
- Duration: 1:36.
Movistar España
No views
New
1:36
FÚTBOL: con FUSIÓN+ tienes incluidos cada jornada 8 partidos de LaLiga Santander (28-30 enero)
- Duration: 0:46.
Movistar España
No views
New
0:46
MOVISTAR+: Einstein. Estreno 25 de enero a las 22:15h. en AXN (dial 14)
- Duration: 0:46.
Movistar España
No views
New
0:46
MOVISTAR ESTUDIANTES: Así fue la Experiencia Movistar en el partido contra el RETAbet Bilbao Basket
- Duration: 1:33.
Movistar España
No views
New
1:33
MOVISTAR+: Cuando ya no esté. 26 de enero a las 22:00h. en #0 (dial 7)
- Duration: 0:40.
Movistar España
No views
New
0:40
CINE: Money Monster. Estreno 27 de enero a las 22:00h. en M. Estrenos (dial 31) - MOVISTAR+
- Duration: 0:40.
Movistar España
No views
New
0:40
FÚTBOL: R. Madrid - R. Sociedad. 29 de enero a las 20:45h. en M. Partidazo (dial 46) - MOVISTAR+
- Duration: 0:20.
Movistar España
No views
New
0:20
DEPORTES: Euroliga. 24 y 25 de enero en M. Deportes 1 y 2 - MOVISTAR+
- Duration: 0:41.
Movistar España
No views
New
0:41
DEPORTES: NBA. 28 y 29 de enero en M. Deportes 1 - MOVISTAR+
- Duration: 0:40.
Movistar España
No views
New
0:40
MOVISTAR+: Victoria. Maratón. 28 de enero desde las 15:30h. en #0 (dial 7)
- Duration: 0:51.
Movistar España
No views
New
0:51
FUSIÓN CONTIGO: 50 Mb de fibra y dos líneas móviles a mitad de precio
- Duration: 0:23.
Movistar España
2,198,266 views
0:23
FUSIÓN CONTIGO: Que tengas un mejor día
- Duration: 0:24.
Movistar España
1,091 views
New
0:24
MOVISTAR+: Que tengas un mejor día
- Duration: 0:24.
Movistar España
453 views
New
0:24
MOVISTAR ESTUDIANTES: Así fue la Experiencia Movistar en el partido contra el Tecnyconta Zaragoza
- Duration: 1:13.
Movistar España
177 views
1:13
SERIES: Riverdale T1. Estreno 27 de enero a las 23:10h. en M. Series Xtra (dial 12)
- Duration: 0:20.
Movistar España
No views
New
0:20
Tarifas Vive: Esta Navidad, las tarifas Vive a mitad de precio
- Duration: 0:24.
Movistar España
28,971 views
0:24
MOVISTAR+: Grabar una serie completa
- Duration: 0:37.
Movistar España
194 views
0:37
MOVISTAR+: Grabar varios programas a la vez
- Duration: 0:45.
Movistar España
361 views
0:45
MOVISTAR+: Últimos 7 días
- Duration: 0:38.
Movistar España
558 views
0:38
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...