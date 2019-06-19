FIFA World Football Museum comes to Paris

FIFATV
7.8M
396 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 19, 2019

During the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, the FIFA World Football Museum is staging an exhibition on the history of women’s football presented by FIFA Partner Hyundai.

The exhibition, entitled 'The Women’s Game', can be visited at the Jardin Nelson Mandela in Les Halles, Paris, from 15 June until 7 July 2019. Entry to the exhibition is free and it is open every day from 10:00 to 20:00.

Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019

More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to