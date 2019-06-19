FIFA World Football Museum comes to Paris

Published on Jun 19, 2019

During the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, the FIFA World Football Museum is staging an exhibition on the history of women’s football presented by FIFA Partner Hyundai.



The exhibition, entitled 'The Women’s Game', can be visited at the Jardin Nelson Mandela in Les Halles, Paris, from 15 June until 7 July 2019. Entry to the exhibition is free and it is open every day from 10:00 to 20:00.



