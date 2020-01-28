Ariana Grande Subtly Pays Tribute To Mac Miller!

Published on Jan 28, 2020

We all saw Ariana Grande’s big moments from Sunday night’s Grammys like her incredible performance and epic red carpet dress, but there were also plenty of moments from Ari that you might have missed including a tribute to Mac Miller.What’s up? It’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and despite not winning a single award, it looked like Ariana Grande had a great time at the 2020 Grammys. I mean, she did deliver one of the most memorable performances of the night.She sang her songs “imagine,” “7 rings,” and “thank u, next.”But despite totally slaying the Grammys stage, Ari opted out of the after-parties and headed home instead. And honestly, we stan a queen who wants to get home to her fur babies and make it to bed on time! But her celebrations didn't end just because she went home early.She shared several photos and videos to her Instagram story that showed her relaxing and reminiscing over music's biggest night.And if you look closely at her stories, you’d notice she was subtly paying tribute to her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.In two of the videos she posted, Ari's wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers shirt.And if you’re a fan of Mac’s you know that he’s from Pittsburgh and was a long time Steelers fan.In the video Ari smiles and blows a kiss to the camera. And in another IG story, Ari’s beloved pup, Toulouse, makes an appearance.And speaking of dogs, Ari also posted a series of photos of Mac’s dog Myron, that Ari has since adopted, laying in her Grammys dress.Ari always finds small ways like this to honor Mac ever since his death.Shortly after his posthumous album Circles was released on January 17th, Ariana shared a video of Mac working on his music on her Instagram. In the video you also see their dog Myron curling up on the couch.And fans have actually been speculating that Ari has an uncredited feature on the Circles album.Ari has also found ways to pay tribute to Mac on tour like playing his music in arenas before the show starts.And while on her Sweetener/thank u next tour she even broke down crying at her concert in his hometown Pittsburgh.That moment always makes me emotional!But it wasn’t just Mac that Ari honored at the Grammys.She also gave her dad, who attended the show with both her and her mom, a few nods.And it was extra special to see Ariana sharing her special night with BOTH of her parents.If you are a true Arianator, you know that Ariana’s parents split up when she was around 9 or 10 years old.And while we all know Ari is super close with her mom Joan Grande, her relationship with her dad Edward Buttera has had its ups and downs. Ari’s even mentioned her parents divorce in her song Thank U Next when she sings, "One day I'll walk down the aisle, holding hands with my mama, I'll be thanking my dad, 'cause she grew from the drama."But it seems like Ari and her dad are in a better place now than they’ve been in the past because not only did he attend the show with her, but she actually changed that lyric during her performance of thank u, next.And in case you didn’t catch that, she literally just called her dad really awesome. I have to say, it was a really awesome moment to watch.So all in all, regardless of wins or losses, it seems like Ariana had a great night and that’s all we can ask for!Did you catch Ari’s subtle nods to both Mac and her dad? And do you think she was snubbed at the Grammys? Let me know down in the comments below.After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Drew Dorsey and have a great day.





