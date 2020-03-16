James Charles CALLS OUT Cameo App For Harassing Him!

Published on Mar 16, 2020

James Charles is not thrilled with the celebrity shout out site, Cameo. Over the weekend, he took to Twitter to slam the app and accused them of trying to profit off of the Coronavirus.



What’s up y’all? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and it looks like James Charles is involved with some more online drama, but this time it’s not with another influencer, it’s with an entire website.



On Saturday, he tweeted, lashing out at the app Cameo. For those who don’t know, Cameo is a platform where celebrities can communicate with their fans by making them a video.





