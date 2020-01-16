Noah Centineo PROFESSES Love For Alexis Ren On Instagram!

Published on Jan 16, 2020

Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren just took a major step in their relationship after being together for nearly a year! They are officially Instagram official.



Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren are quickly becoming one of the cutest gen-Z celebrity couples.



They have been known to gush about each other on red carpets and even made their red carpet debut together, but now they are taking their love to a new level, they're bringing it to social media.



From various IG stories and posts, it seems like Alexis and Noah took a trip to South Africa recently. And on Tuesday, Noah shared a selfie of him and Alexis which was most likely from the trip. In the picture, Noah looks extremely happy and Alexis is literally licking his face.



And this wasn’t a story or anything, this was an official IG grid post that will live on his page forever.



Well, that is, unless he deletes it or archives it for whatever reason. But he won’t! Because these two are in love and they aren’t afraid to show it or post it for the world to see.



Noah’s caption says quote, “My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost. I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous. love you baby”



LOVE YOU BABY?! Wow the PDA is real and I am so here for it.



Alexis took to the comment section to share her love right back and wrote quote, “I LOVE YOU and I see you soon.”



Alexis also shared some pics from the trip and if you scroll all the way through her carousel to the 2nd to last pic, you’ll find this adorable snap of her and Noah.



She's leaning on Noah and they are both smiling from ear to ear, though both of their faces are half cut off.



Seriously, I don't know which pic I love more, both moments were so cute. These two just keep getting more and more adorable as the days go by.



And fans are finally letting go of their bitterness due to their love of Noah and are starting to ship these two.



One person wrote quote, “They're two kids in love and we have no choice but to stan.”



Another said quote, “I’m in love with Noah centineo and alexis ren. That’s it. Sorry not sorry”



And another fan simply wrote quote, “I love them @noahcent @AlexisRenG”



But this Instagram official moment shouldn’t be a surprise to you if you’re a true fan.



They have started to become more and more public about their relationship.



In October they made their red carpet debut at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball.



Also, late last year Alexis attended an event for Revolve where she took some time to talk to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship.



She admitted that she's found love, and that, yes, they had already said the L-word to each other at that point.



She said quote, “I love that man. He's amazing. God, his spirit. he's so vibrant and passionate about everything he does. He puts 100% of himself into everything and his heart is gold.”



And we much prefer this sort of PDA to what they gave us for almost a year before going more public with their relationship.



Over the past year fans were stuck with just searching for clues and Easter eggs on their social media as confirmation that they were together.



They noticed that Noah and Alexis had similar photos in similar locations popping up on both of their feeds.



Like this photo of Alexis and this photo of Noah side by side in the exact same place on the same day.



A fan also tweeted out this photo showing that Noah is wearing the same bracelet and arm sleeve as shown in this picture of Alexis holding someone’s hand.



And about a month before that, Noah posted a selfie video of himself sitting on a couch and jokingly scaring Alexis as she sat next to him while playing on her phone.



But things started to get a little less cryptic and leaned into the online flirting.



Alexis shared a pic of a table with two coffees, writing quote, "Where's maaaahhh baby," to which he responded by posting another pic of himself holding up a coffee cup, writing quote, "I'm right here."



I want to know what you guys think about all this.



What do you think of Noah and Alexis going IG grid official? Do you ship these two? If you ship them what should their ship name be… I’m thinking No-Lexis?













