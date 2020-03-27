#lorengray #charliedamelio #tiktok

Loren Gray DETHRONED By Charli D'Amelio On TikTok!

Published on Mar 27, 2020

Charli D’Amelio is officially the queen of TikTok. She just dethroned Loren Gray as the most followed person on the platform and Loren actually spoke out on the competition and Charli hitting this milestone.

And it’s impossible to go on Tik Tok without coming across 15-year-old Charli D’Amelio and her viral dancing or lip syncing videos.

You know these ones…

Yeah, each of those videos has tens of millions of views and millions of people are doing those dances now as I speak, because Charli posted them.

And surprisingly, Charli D’Amelio, who has basically become a household name at this point, only started on Tik Tok last summer.

Which really is crazy right?!? Because of where she is now...



