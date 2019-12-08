Discovering you won an Olympic medal a decade later – Ep. 5 ft. Goldie Sayers | Take The Podium

Olympic
3.97M
1,320 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 8, 2019

Team GB Olympian Goldie Sayers fell in love with the sport of javelin at the age of 16. After qualifying and competing in three Olympic Games, her best finish was 4th in Beijing 2008. But after the reanalysis of doping samples and the subsequent disqualification of competitors, she moved up to receive her rightful bronze medal.

Clean athletes are finally awarded their rightful Olympic medal following the disqualification of doped athletes: https://oly.ch/ttp_en

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to