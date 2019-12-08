Discovering you won an Olympic medal a decade later – Ep. 5 ft. Goldie Sayers | Take The Podium

Published on Dec 8, 2019

Team GB Olympian Goldie Sayers fell in love with the sport of javelin at the age of 16. After qualifying and competing in three Olympic Games, her best finish was 4th in Beijing 2008. But after the reanalysis of doping samples and the subsequent disqualification of competitors, she moved up to receive her rightful bronze medal.



Clean athletes are finally awarded their rightful Olympic medal following the disqualification of doped athletes: https://oly.ch/ttp_en



