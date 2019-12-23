Drake, Hailee Steinfeld & More Celebs Celebrating Hanukkah

Published on Dec 23, 2019

Many people associate the holiday season with just Christmas, but hey there are plenty of other holidays to go around! And with Hanukkah just starting, let’s talk about some celebs who might be celebrating!



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and Happy Hanukkah to everyone who is celebrating!



We hope you are enjoying some time with your family and friends eating some yummy food and getting some good presents!



And if you aren’t familiar with the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, traditions include lighting the menorah, playing the dreidel game, eating gelt, cooking latkes, and opening gifts.



And if you’ve never celebrated Hanukkah before, I highly suggest it, it’s a great time.



You don’t have to be Jewish, just make some Jewish friends and get invited over to their house for the festivities. It’s that easy.



Here at Clevver we just want to celebrate more holidays so whatever you celebrate we welcome it with open arms. The more things the celebrate, the better.



And many celebs both Jewish and non-Jewish have celebrated Hanukkah in the past and will probably be celebrating it again at some point this week.



Oh yeah, I forgot to mention, while Christmas Eve is just one day, Hanukkah is 8 days, which means 8 days of presents!



Ayyyyeeee!



Anyway let’s talk about some of the celebs who have celebrated Hanukkah loud and proud.



Starting with Drake.



Drake has been open about his Jewish identity and even made one of his music videos a Bar Mitzvah video.



That’s still one of my favorite music videos of all time.



And he’s posted about celebrating Hanukkah in the past, so I’m sure he and his family will be spinning dreidels and chowing down on some latkes tonight.



Another Jewish celeb who has posted about celebrating Hanukkah is Madison Beer.



Like Drake, Madison has also celebrated her Bat Mitzvah and back in 2012 she tweeted a very real problem. Not knowing the proper way to spell Hanukkah. The struggle is real Madison, we feel you.



Madison said quote, “happy hanukah! i dont know to spell it but happy chanukah? lol”



So I’m sure Madison will be celebrating this week too!



Zooey Deschanel has also posted photos lighting the menorah.



And the very funny Billy Eichner pointed out that quote, “There are so many great Hanukkah movies.”



And he’s not wrong. If you haven’t seen Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights, do yourself a favor and watch it over the holiday break. It’s hilarious.



A couple other Jewish or half-Jewish celebs who have posted about Hanukkah or celebrating their Judaism are Hailee Steinfeld, Jonah Hill, and James Franco.



But, like I said, you don’t have to be Jewish to get into the Hanukkah spirit.



A few years ago Harry Styles tweeted saying quote, “Polishing my dreidel and searching for oil. Chanukah sameach (SA-MAY-ACH) everybody. H”



And we love that kinda festivity.



Whatever you celebrate we hope you have a happy holiday season!



