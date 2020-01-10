Can Taiwan Bring Democracy to China? | Huang Kuo-chang

Taiwan is an existential threat to the rule of the Chinese Communist Party. That's why the Chinese regime is trying to undermine Taiwan's democracy, especially during it's 2020 presidential elections. But according to New Power Party head Huang Kuo-chang, it might be Taiwan that brings democracy to China.

