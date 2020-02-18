Justin Bieber Admits RECKLESS Time Dating Selena Gomez!

Published on Feb 18, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Justin Bieber is opening up about the differences between his relationship with wife, Haley Bieber, and his ex girlfriend Selena Gomez. Guys, it’s night and day…



What’s up everyone, I’m Drew Dorsey with Clevver News, and to be honest, we haven’t really seen Justin be this vulnerable, at least when it comes to the most personal side of his life: his intimate relationships. While talking to Apply Music’s Zayne Lowe, the “Yummy” singer brought us back to his previous relationship with Selena and how it played into his early relationship with Hailey.



The couple had been casually dating for years before they started getting serious in 2016, but Justin admitted he didn’t treat Hailey right back then…



They clearly loved each other deeply, but Justin explained the reason why he couldn’t commit to Hailey like he wanted to at the time:



Obviously, he’s talking about his relationship with Selena Gomez, which had been on and off for years at that point. And it was still affecting him, even though they had officially, OFFICIALLY split.



But Justin also revealed he learned an important lesson on how to treat Haily after what happened with Selena, and he wasn’t about to make the same mistake twice.



Ok wow… we need time to process what he’s saying here! Justin’s relationship with Selena actually laid the groundwork for his marriage to Hailey.



And sidebar, God bless Hailey, who’s been an absolute rock for her husband. I don’t know about you, but hearing about your significant other’s exes isn’t always a pleasant experience, but guys… she was RIGHT THERE in the room while Justin was talking about all this.



At one point, the singer starts talking to her off camera, and she sweetly confirmed everything he was saying about how they ultimately got back together for good.



Can’t you just tell how much Justin adores Hailey?! All the feels guys.



And the model has stood by his side during every low point in Justin’s recent life, including a big one that the singer also opened up about in his YouTube docuseries, Seasons.



You may remember back in 2018, Justin made headlines for a paparazzi photo that captured him with his head in his hands in NYC. He was crying, visibly upset, and Hailey was comforting him as the tears fell.



Justin talked about that strange moment in the docuseries; having the entire world see you at your most vulnerable moment. He first revealed why he was upset:



"I remember just struggling," he said. "I remember feeling, like, emotionally just overwhelmed and talking to her, not knowing how to communicate certain things and just feeling kind of frustrated. There has been a lot of things that have happened in my life and this was a point in my life where I was just like, so overwhelmed ... being a normal person and crying."



But Justin also talked about how the world perceived that image, and what it did to his mental health.



“It's like, they don't give me permission to be upset. I don't have 'permission' to be human and shed tears, and there are so many people every day who are in a conversation with their girl or their wife or their mom and they break down, but they don't have cameras capturing it. People are like, 'Is he OK, is he having a mental breakdown?' and I'm just emotional and, you know, I think that's OK."



For the record: it’s DEFINITELY ok. And Justin talked about how good it is to fully express your feelings and emotions. Back to the Apple Music interview, he also revealed he went into therapy, and broke through his own stigma around seeking help with mental health issues.



Bottom line: Justin has matured and grown in the last several years. You can hear it all over his aptly titled new album, Changes, which was just released this past Friday.



And of course, since the album was released on the most romantic day of the year, he took a moment to celebrate his “forever Valentine” with this post. They’re just so cute.



If you ask Justin though, he’d only use one word to describe their life together:



I seriously cannot with these two. But let’s hear from you!



Going back to the Selena part of Justin’s interview, were you expecting such an emotional confession from the singer? How reckless he was with Selena, and how he improved for Hailey?



Let us know down below!



And have you downloaded the new album, changes, yet?? Do you love it! Tell Us!



And make sure to hit that subscribe button for all the latest Justin and Hailey news!



I’m Drew Dorsey with Clevver News, thanks so much for watching!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/drew__dorsey