Father, son experience dramatically different childhoods in Syria

New China TV
414K
184 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 1, 2019

Hussain Mossa, a 33-year-old Syrian, now feels sorry for his 6 children, because they would never enjoy childhood as he did because of the war in Syria.
As 8 years has passed, bombings and shellings still linger in Syria and leave no peace for the children.
Born in 2011, his eldest son Ibrahim is one of the so-called "generation of war" In 2014, Mossa and his family fled the war-torn hometown Manbij amid intensive fightings.
Now, an unfinished house with only 3 bedrooms in the suburb of Damascus accommodates the Mossas and 15 of their relatives. In spite of being in a safer environment, his children are forced to remain indoors because it is still not safe for them to partake in outdoor activities.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to