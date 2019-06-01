Father, son experience dramatically different childhoods in Syria

Published on Jun 1, 2019

Hussain Mossa, a 33-year-old Syrian, now feels sorry for his 6 children, because they would never enjoy childhood as he did because of the war in Syria.

As 8 years has passed, bombings and shellings still linger in Syria and leave no peace for the children.

Born in 2011, his eldest son Ibrahim is one of the so-called "generation of war" In 2014, Mossa and his family fled the war-torn hometown Manbij amid intensive fightings.

Now, an unfinished house with only 3 bedrooms in the suburb of Damascus accommodates the Mossas and 15 of their relatives. In spite of being in a safer environment, his children are forced to remain indoors because it is still not safe for them to partake in outdoor activities.