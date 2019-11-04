Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
LIVE: Xi Jinping attends CIIE opening ceremony, delivers speech
New China TV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from New China TV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
540K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
More
Add translations
1
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
2
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Scheduled for Nov 4, 2019
Category
News & Politics
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
President Trump Holds KAG Rally in Kentucky
Breitbart News
1,329 watching
Live now
🔴LIVE: President Trump MASSIVE Rally in Lexington Kentucky - Trump Rally Speech Live
Golden State Times
5,020 watching
Live now
WATCH LIVE: Trump holds rally in Lexington, Kentucky on the eve of elections
PBS NewsHour
4,302 watching
Live now
Watch Sky News live
Sky News
3,876 watching
Live now
Where China meets Russia | The New Silk Road | Full Episode
- Duration: 47:35.
CNA
Recommended for you
New
47:35
CNN Live News Stream USA 24x7 | Vina TV
Vina Erickson
2,331 watching
Live now
Vladivostok 4K. City, People and Sights. Far East of Russia
- Duration: 36:58.
RussianPlus
Recommended for you
36:58
Top U.S. & World Headlines — November 4, 2019
- Duration: 12:26.
Democracy Now!
Recommended for you
New
12:26
President Xi Jinping attends gala celebration marking Hong Kong's 20th return anniversary
- Duration: 1:19:03.
New China TV
40,974 views
1:19:03
Amir Tsarfati: Middle East Update: November 3, 2019
- Duration: 36:23.
Behold Israel
Recommended for you
New
36:23
Rudy Giuliani involved in legal controversy in Romania
- Duration: 7:14.
CNN
Recommended for you
New
7:14
"You Don't Know What The South African Anthem Means!" - Trevor Noah - (Crazy Normal)
- Duration: 7:36.
Trevor Noah
Recommended for you
New
7:36
How Israeli spyware invaded phones via WhatsApp, implications for citizens & Govt
- Duration: 18:05.
ThePrint
Recommended for you
New
18:05
How will China's Belt and Road initiative impact Uzbekistan? | The New Silk Road | Full Episode
- Duration: 47:34.
CNA
54,627 views
New
47:34
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Deep Stating
- Duration: 24:26.
RT
Recommended for you
New
24:26
The Making of Xi Jinping (5/5)
- Duration: 4:23.
New China TV
Recommended for you
4:23
Chris Christie Gets Roasted After 'disgusting' ATTACK on Adam Schiff
- Duration: 39:04.
habzao quaxst
Recommended for you
New
39:04
Trump & Syria: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Duration: 19:43.
LastWeekTonight
Recommended for you
New
19:43
The Race For Quantum Supremacy I VICE on HBO
- Duration: 12:55.
VICE News
Recommended for you
New
12:55
Xinhua Special: Shanghai and the Import Expo
- Duration: 4:08.
New China TV
62,122 views
4:08
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...