Lil Nas X, Kehlani & More Displeased By Blackout Tuesday!

Published on Jun 3, 2020

#BlackoutTuesday #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter



Millions of people participated in Tuesday’s #BlackoutTuesday movement, initially an attempt for the music industry to recharge and reflect; however, this bout of activism caught on with the entire nation, so much so that it began to lose its initial purpose, and now celebs and influencers are speaking out on why the trend was so flawed.



How’s everyone doing? I’m Sussan Mourad with Clevver News, and many were quick to mistake yesterday’s #BlackoutTuesday movement as an act of completely logging offline, which was actually the direct opposite of what it was supposed to accomplish.



While scrolling through social media yesterday, you probably noticed that your Instagram was flooded with nothing but black squares accompanied by a “Blackout Tuesday” hashtag.



· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

· Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/

· Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...

· Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...

· Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/

· Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/

Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B...





