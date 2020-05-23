Norway’s Skate Ban | Foul Play

Published on May 23, 2020

In Norway, during the 70’s and 80’s, skateboarding was banned for 11 years. A few hardcore devotees defied the law and skated in secret, keeping the sport alive.



An award-winning film collection that explores the darker side of the Olympics and sports history: https://bit.ly/2Hlrdaa



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com