Norway’s Skate Ban | Foul Play

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
In Norway, during the 70’s and 80’s, skateboarding was banned for 11 years. A few hardcore devotees defied the law and skated in secret, keeping the sport alive.An award-winning film collection that explores the darker side of the Olympics and sports history: https://bit.ly/2HlrdaaSubscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔http://oly.ch/SubscribeVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
Loading playlists...