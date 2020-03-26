LIVE on March 27 at 3 p.m ET | Coronavirus News: The latest on the covid-19 outbreak

The rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak continues to upend life around the world as more countries tighten quarantine measures. President Trump has downplayed the dangers of the pandemic, pressing that some Americans could return to work despite the advice of health experts. More than 68,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States, although experts say the true number is much higher.
The Post’s Libby Casey, joined by reporters Lenny Bernstein, Mike DeBonis, Chico Harlan and William Booth, unpack the many complicated questions about the spread of the virus in the U.S. and beyond. You can submit your questions in the live chat. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: https://wapo.st/2QOdcqK
