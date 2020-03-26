LIVE on March 27 at 3 p.m ET | Coronavirus News: The latest on the covid-19 outbreak

Washington Post
1.1M

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming 18 minutes ago

The rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak continues to upend life around the world as more countries tighten quarantine measures. President Trump has downplayed the dangers of the pandemic, pressing that some Americans could return to work despite the advice of health experts. More than 68,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States, although experts say the true number is much higher.

The Post’s Libby Casey, joined by reporters Lenny Bernstein, Mike DeBonis, Chico Harlan and William Booth, unpack the many complicated questions about the spread of the virus in the U.S. and beyond. You can submit your questions in the live chat. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: https://wapo.st/2QOdcqK

Follow us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/washingtonpost
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/washingtonp...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost/

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to