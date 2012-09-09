Dinesh D'Souza on Why Obama Wants to Destroy America

Published on Sep 9, 2012

"If you look at Obama's domestic and foreign policies, they are linked. Domestically, he is expanding the power of the state at home, and internationally he is shrinking the power of the United States. So it's a scissors motion in which he is expanding state power locally and reducing America's power in the world. Why would Obama support oil drilling abroad, but not here?... What he's attempting is global energy redistribution. He's trying to make sure that the previously colonized countries have more energy so they can grow faster, at the expense of what he sees as the colonizer, which is the U.S. Why is Obama promiscuously spending money as if the deficit didn't matter? It's very obvious that if the Republicans didn't have Congress he would have spent even more. He's using debt as a way of settling America's colonial debt. In other words, the idea here is that America owes the world trillions of dollars. Now, Obama knows that he couldn't possibly propose such a foreign aid program - even Democrats wouldn't vote for that much giveaway. But think about how debt achieves the same result. If our children and grandchildren are saddled with trillions of dollars of debt, they'll have to pay it back, and to whom? Well, a good deal of that debt is owned by the Kuwaitis, the Saudis, and the Chinese. Debt becomes a form of global wealth redistribution.... He's trying to restore the world before colonialism. In the year 1500 there were many great powers: China, India, the Arab-Islamic world, the civilizations of the Americas. It was a multi-polar world without any one superpower like America. I believe Obama wants us to go back to that world.... Does America want to go this way? Obama is not a traditional Democrat. If you asked Bill Clinton or John Kerry or Al Gore if they think it's a good thing for America to be number one in the world, they would say 'Sure, of course it is!' I think for Obama, it would be perfectly okay for America to be number eighteen, or sixty-four, in the world. Just one normal country like Finland or Greece or Somalia at the great table of nations. That is Obama's goal. It isn't just that he hates America. He is looking at America through global eyes. What he's trying to do is right the ship of the world that he thinks has been upside down for five hundred years, ever since Columbus set out. This age of European superiority and now American superiority - Obama would like to see that end. Imagine if one man could do that in eight years. At the end of eight years of President Obama, America would be a lot poorer, America would be a lot weaker, America would cease to be a special country, the American passport would have no greater worth around the world than any other passport, American currency wouldn't be anything special, and probably a lot of Americans would despise Obama. But at that point, he wouldn't really care.... Obama's strategy is the opposite of Reagan's. Reagan believed in 'peace through strength.' Obama believes in 'peace through weakness.'"

-Dinesh D'Souza, President of King's College and author of "Obama's America: Unmaking the American Dream" and "The Roots of Obama's Rage"