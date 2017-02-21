How Sun Noodle's Saimin Became Hawaii's Favorite Noodle — Cooking in America

Eater 387,577387K
80,382 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 21, 2017

This week on Cooking in America, host Sheldon Simeon visits the Sun Noodle factory: the company responsible for facilitating the US's recent ramen frenzy. While Sun Noodle's ramen is their most famous noodle worldwide, it's their saimin that Simeon is especially interested in. Watch the video above to see how the Hawaiian specialty is made.

For more episodes of Cooking in America, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eztb8...

Eater is the one-stop-shop for food and restaurant obsessives across the country. With features, explainers, animations, recipes, and more — it’s the most indulgent food content around. So get hungry.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel now! http://goo.gl/hGwtF0

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to