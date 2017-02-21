Published on Feb 21, 2017

This week on Cooking in America, host Sheldon Simeon visits the Sun Noodle factory: the company responsible for facilitating the US's recent ramen frenzy. While Sun Noodle's ramen is their most famous noodle worldwide, it's their saimin that Simeon is especially interested in. Watch the video above to see how the Hawaiian specialty is made.



