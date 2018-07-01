Andres INIESTA (Spain) - Post Match Interview - MATCH 51

Published on Jul 1, 2018

Hear the thoughts of Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta after his side's Round of 16 defeat to Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018



More match highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com