Beipanjiang Bridge Duge and Puli Bridge都格北盘江大桥和普立大桥

Published on Nov 12, 2019

565m high Beipanjiang Bridge Duge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

nearby 485m high Puli Bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

Beipanjiang Bridge Duge is the highest bridge in the world.

Puli Bridge located just 10km west of Duge Bridge,it is the 3rd highest bridge in the world,becouse a reservoir was built under Siduhe Bridge(the 2nd highest bridge),now Puli Bridge become the 2nd highest bridge only behind Duge Bridge.