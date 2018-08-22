Published on Aug 22, 2018

Sanivataion wants to use what’s inside toilets throughout East Africa to create a safe, sustainable cost-effective fuel.

‘Poop To Fuel’: How One Company Turns Waste Into A Resource | NBC News