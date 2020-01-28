Dua Lipa DRAGGED For Partying at Lizzo's Grammys After Party!

Published on Jan 28, 2020

Don’t start now with Dua Lipa! She is facing backlash on social media for going to a strip club after the 2020 Grammys and the internet is torn about how to feel about it.



What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and Dua Lipa has apparently sparked debate about feminism after a video of her showering a stripper with dollar bills at a Grammy afterparty went viral.



Here’s the tea. Dua Lipa, along with others like Rosalia and Lil Nas X, were spotted out at Lizzo’s Grammy after party in Hollywood on Sunday night.



Lizzo shared some videos to her IG stories of their night out.



A source told Page Six that at Lizzo’s party they quote, “made it rain for sure. All of the celebs were making it rain and dancing all night with her. She also had some male strippers come in to celebrate her manager Kevin Beisler’s birthday.”



But one video in particular became a hot topic on the internet.



In the video Dua Lipa, Rosalía, and more can be seen making it rain as strippers dance in front of them.



Obviously Twitter caught wind of this video and there seems to be lots of mixed opinions about this moment.



One fan took to Twitter to share how upset the video made them. Their original tweet is in Spanish, but we did our best to translate it for you.



They wrote quote, "What a good example dua lipa, lizzo, rosalia sexualizing women but well afterwards they say they are feminists."



And the follow up tweets agreeing with this sentiment started pouring in.



One person wrote quote, “dua lipa is CANCELLED”



Another said quote, “dua BEEN cancelled”



And another wrote quote, “Tea Alert: @DUALIPA is officially cancelled !She went on a strip club, and the problem is not the fact that she's a woman the problem is that, she's trying too hard. It's cringy because it looks so forced,so out of her character.She wants to play the bad bitch #dualipaisoverparty”



And things got so out of hand on Twitter that #dualipaisoverparty actually started trending.



But, if you take a closer look at the hashtag, you’ll notice that most of the tweets using the hashtag are actually defending Dua.



One fan pointed this out and said quote, “The only people trending this hashtag are the ones defending dua.... #dualipaisoverparty”



Dua Lipa’s fanbase quickly came to her defense, talking about how the hashtag actually posed a contradictory argument.



One person wrote quote, “Isn't being feminist supposed to mean that women can do whatever they want? So who cares if they're strippers.. That's their choice and Dua, Rosalia and Lizzo are doing nothing bad by supporting them attending the show lmao”



Another said quote, “y’all tryna cancel her for,,,,going to a strip club ?? why is it completely okay and normal for men to do it but now that a woman (female) does it it’s a problem,,,,,y’all and y’all double standards kinda gross #dualipaisoverparty”



And another said quote, “imagine being a stripper and seeing all these celebrities walk in. y’all acting like dua isn’t helping them secure the bag. stop being sensitive and move along”



Dua Lipa hasn’t commented on the backlash yet, but she has shared several pics and videos from the Grammys night.



Including some of her and her boo Anwar Hadid.



They were serving up adorable 90’s nostalgia couple goals and shared a few sweet PDA moments on the red carpet.



But among Dua’s posts from the Grammys was a clip from when she presented with host Alicia Keys.



In the clip she actually celebrated her fellow female artists and called on everyone to hire women.



And while we’re on the topic, we’ve gotta talk about how this year’s Grammys were definitely filled with plenty of girl power moments.



Especially among big winners like Lizzo and Billie Eilish.



In a candid pic from the show, Lizzo and Billie were spotted hugging and high-fiving showing support for each other.



And Billie also gave an epic shout out to Ariana Grande while accepting the award for Album of the Year.



Before giving her speech she addressed Ari, who was a fellow nominee in the category.



And we stan a women supporting women moment!



