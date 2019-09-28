Trump Confronts China at UN

Published on Sep 28, 2019

This week's China news headlines! Trump singles out China at the UN summit. What? You thought the UN summit showdown would be with Greta Thunberg? Taiwan gets invited to the UN for the first time in decades. The Trump Administration focuses on human rights in China, including ethnic Uighur Muslims. NASA fears China's aggressive actions in space. And more on organ harvesting on Falun Gong practitioners.



