Trump Confronts China at UN

China Uncensored
855K
9,612 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 28, 2019

This week's China news headlines! Trump singles out China at the UN summit. What? You thought the UN summit showdown would be with Greta Thunberg? Taiwan gets invited to the UN for the first time in decades. The Trump Administration focuses on human rights in China, including ethnic Uighur Muslims. NASA fears China's aggressive actions in space. And more on organ harvesting on Falun Gong practitioners.

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
__
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
__
© All Rights Reserved.

climate change us economy hong kong protests

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to