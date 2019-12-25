Billie Eilish DOMINATED 2019!

Published on Dec 25, 2019

As 2019 is coming to an end and we look forward to celebrating our way into the new year, it’s important to note some of the highlights of this event-filled year.



But 2019 wasn’t so bad for everyone! And that includes our favorite young adult, Billie Eilish. Yes, Billie officially turned 18 this month! We can’t believe it either… She’s such a Sagittarius queen!



Billie wasted no time in 2019, as she released her hit single, “Bury A Friend,” on January 30. “This was the third single from her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” If you haven’t seen the music video, we suggest watching it with some company - it’s a little dark.



Shortly after, Billie released the next single from her upcoming album, called “Wish You Were Gay.” After facing some unexpected backlash from fans for allegedly “queerbaiting,” Billie responded in an interview with Pop Buzz.



Billie continued on to say that the song would still make sense if a girl was singing it about another girl.



Fans were more understanding once Billie spoke out and said that the song was in no way meant to be an insult and that it had been misinterpreted. Nonetheless, the song went on to become certified platinum, so clearly fans are enjoying it.



Finally, on March 29, Billie released her highly-anticipated debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go,” along with her fifth single, “Bad Guy.”



“Bad Guy” was an instant hit, as it went on to become Billie’s first single to hit Number 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 list.



Billie clearly wasted no time this year, as she started her world tour, “When We All Fall Asleep,” shortly after in April. She also performed for the first time at Coachella. You know, just normal teenage activities!



Meanwhile, my greatest accomplishment at age 17 was earning an above-average SAT score.



Billie was not only touring the world, she also managed to be the face of MCM’s Fall/Winter 2019 campaign in July.



The brand is committed to encouraging individuality, and Billie Eilish says that she also aims to defy standards. Billie says QUOTE, “I like to glorify things that make people uncomfortable.”



The second half of 2019 only got better for Billie, as she was the first musical guest on Season 45 of “Saturday Night Live.” She performed her hit song, “Bad Guy.”



Our heads literally turned trying to figure out how she pulled off that gravity-defying performance, which Billie said was possible thanks to TV magic.



She says that the set was built inside a circular piece that slowly rotates. The camera was attached to the moving set, so it appeared not to move at all, even though it makes a complete 360 degree turn throughout the song.



Billie also performed her song “I Love You” alongside her brother, Finneas, who famously co-writes her music with her.



The duo performed a beautiful rendition of the popular ballad, and even wore matching Gucci outfits. Can you say sibling goals?!



Speaking of Finneas, if you think there’s any sibling/career rivalry between him and Billie, think again. A few months ago, Finneas took to twitter and said, “Seen some headlines saying “Finneas is more than just billie’s brother” and I know that’s well meaning but I just want to state that being Billie’s brother is the best thing in the entire world and it’s all I ever want to be. Glad you like my songs too though.”



Excuse me while I go call my brothers.



Billie, like any other artist, has her own merch line. But unlike every other artist, Billie just released a children’s line called “Billie Eilish Kids.” She took to Instagram to post an ADORABLE video of her surrounded by a bunch of kids, who were all wearing merch from the brand.



The line features fun kids outfits with a lot of lime green, Billie’s signature look.



As 2019 comes to an end, we know there’s no stopping Billie Eilish. Will she top this year? Only time will tell. But it looks to be pretty promising, as the singer is scheduled to be hitting the road again in 2020, this time for her first stadium tour.



