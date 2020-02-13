Badminton Semi-Finals: Lee Chong Wei vs Lin Dan - Rio 2016 FULL Replay | Throwback Thursday

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 13, 2020
At the Badminton Men's Singles Semi-Finals at Rio 2016, Malaysian player Lee Chong Wei faced Lin Dan from China. But only one could make it to the finals and fight to claim the gold medal at these Summer Olympic Games. Watch the full replay and find out who made it to the next final!
What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!