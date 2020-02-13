Badminton Semi-Finals: Lee Chong Wei vs Lin Dan - Rio 2016 FULL Replay | Throwback Thursday

Published on Feb 13, 2020

At the Badminton Men's Singles Semi-Finals at Rio 2016, Malaysian player Lee Chong Wei faced Lin Dan from China. But only one could make it to the finals and fight to claim the gold medal at these Summer Olympic Games. Watch the full replay and find out who made it to the next final!



What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



