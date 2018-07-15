LINEUPS – FRANCE v CROATIA - 2018 FIFA World Cup™ FINAL

Published on Jul 15, 2018

The lineups are in for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia. How do you think this one will go? Who are the players to watch? Tell us in the comments below.



Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018



More match highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com