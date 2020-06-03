K-pop Stans SHUT DOWN 'Whiteout Wednesday'

Published on Jun 3, 2020

#kpop #fancam #whiteoutwednesday



K Pop fans have been supporting the Black Lives Matter movement both on and offline making sure to use their voices to speak out about racial inequalities after the tragic murder of George Floyd.





· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

· Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/

· Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...

· Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...

· Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/

· Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/

Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B...