FIFA Conference for Equality and Inclusion - Part1

Published on Mar 7, 2017

09:00 - Kick off

* Introduction by Honey Thaljieh, FIFA Corporate Communications Manager

* Official welcome by FIFA President Gianni Infantino



09:20 - KEYNOTE SPEECH

Lakshmi Puri, Deputy Executive Director of UN Women



09:35 PROGRESSING TOWARDS GENDER EQUALITY



Topics

* "What stands in the way of gender equality?"

* Women in football: players, coaches, referees and decision-makers

* Equality and equal pay in sports

* Evaluating progress and looking ahead



Panellists

- Sarai Bareman (FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer)

- Dr Susan Bridgewater (Professor of Sports Management & Marketing, University of Liverpool)

- Sylvie Durrer (Director of Swiss Federal Office for Gender Equality)

- Khalida Popal (Former captain of the Afghan women’s national football team)

- Piara Powar (Executive Director of Fare network)