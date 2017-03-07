FIFA Conference for Equality and Inclusion - Part1

Published on Mar 7, 2017

09:00 - Kick off
* Introduction by Honey Thaljieh, FIFA Corporate Communications Manager
* Official welcome by FIFA President Gianni Infantino

09:20 - KEYNOTE SPEECH
Lakshmi Puri, Deputy Executive Director of UN Women

09:35 PROGRESSING TOWARDS GENDER EQUALITY

Topics
* "What stands in the way of gender equality?"
* Women in football: players, coaches, referees and decision-makers
* Equality and equal pay in sports
* Evaluating progress and looking ahead

Panellists
- Sarai Bareman (FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer)
- Dr Susan Bridgewater (Professor of Sports Management & Marketing, University of Liverpool)
- Sylvie Durrer (Director of Swiss Federal Office for Gender Equality)
- Khalida Popal (Former captain of the Afghan women’s national football team)
- Piara Powar (Executive Director of Fare network)

