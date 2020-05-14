The Epic Men's 4x100m Freestyle Swimming Race - Sydney 2000 Replays | Throwback Thursday

Published on May 14, 2020

This week's Throwback Thursday video features the first triumph after 36 years of the Australian Swimming team in the men's 4×100 metre freestyle relay in front of their home crowd at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney (AUS). Leading by 0.15 seconds at the final relay exchange, Ian Thorpe was passed by U.S. swimmer Gary Hall, Jr. at the 350 metres mark, but eventually recovered and touched the wall first with an anchor of 48.30 to deliver the Aussie foursome of Michael Klim (48.18), Chris Fydler (48.48), and Ashley Callus (48.74) a gold-medal time in 3:13.67 - Enjoy watching!



What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



