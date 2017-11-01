FIFA Bring Someone Special – Roberto’s Story

Published on Nov 1, 2017

During the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, thousands of fans from around the world entered in the Bring Someone Special contest, where they shared what special person they would bring to the Opening Match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and why. Winner Roberto Granados has chosen his father and best friend, Beto, and will be sitting in the Luzhniki Stadium for the Opening Match next year. Together, they share their compelling story!



