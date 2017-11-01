FIFA Bring Someone Special – Roberto’s Story

FIFATV
1.9M
5,144 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 1, 2017

During the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, thousands of fans from around the world entered in the Bring Someone Special contest, where they shared what special person they would bring to the Opening Match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and why. Winner Roberto Granados has chosen his father and best friend, Beto, and will be sitting in the Luzhniki Stadium for the Opening Match next year. Together, they share their compelling story!

For information on tickets to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ please visit www.fifa.com/tickets

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to