#13 on Trending

Living out of a storage locker for 2 months, in style!

007craft 5,6925K
258,014 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 12, 2017

I had just came back from hiking the Pacific Crest Trail and found myself homeless. I had given up my apartment to go hike and now that I was back I wanted to turn my car into a livable space. I eventually did that (You can see it here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLA2h...) but found I still needed access to lots of stuff from my storage unit which was 6x4x10 and everything was just jammed in there. I figured there had to be a better way. I scoped out a 10x10x6 unit and moved all my stuff inside. Still super small, I managed to build shelves and organize it in a way where everything is accessible. But why stop there! I decided to build shelves and a water system and setup my actual apartment so I could live there. I was moving in! I ended up living in the unit for around 2 months. I only spent around $100 making the space as efficient as I did, mostly because I already owned so much hardware. The cost of rent on my unit was $205 a month (which included insurance). A bargain, considering an apartment in the area was $1000+ a month. I made this video showcasing my work/unit.

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to