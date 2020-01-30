Billie Eilish Will Make Her Oscars DEBUT!

Published on Jan 30, 2020

As if 2019 wasn’t a big enough year for Billie Eilish, 2020 is already proving to be an even bigger and better year for her. Billie is going to the Oscars!



What’s up? It’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and we are only one month into 2020 and Billie Eilish has already accomplished more this year than most of us will in our entire lives.



On Sunday she broke records at this years Grammy Awards becoming the youngest artist ever, and the first female artist ever, to sweep the top four categories at the award show.



And in case you missed it, the four categories are Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year.



So yeah, basically Billie won the whole night.



And not only did she win big, she also gave an epic and beautiful performance of her song when the party’s over.



But even Billie has a hard time wrapping her head around all of her Grammy wins.



She actually didn’t think she deserved her award for Album of the Year. She gave Ariana Grande a shoutout during her acceptance speech.



And when she walked back stage after her big win, Billie told ET that quote, “I'm dying, man. I don't know, this s**t is crazy. Who am I? This is surreal. This is like a dream.”



But even after her record-breaking wins at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Billie took to Instagram to make another exciting announcement.



She revealed in a surprise announcement that she'll be performing live at this year's Oscars.

Billie shared this pic that says “a special performance from Billie Eilish live at the Oscars Sunday February 9th”



And Billie is one of the only performers who isn't singing a song that is nominated for an Academy Award.



Other performers include Elton John, Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman, Idina Menzel, and Cynthia Erivo who are performing tunes nominated for Best Song.



So clearly Billie is taking award season by storm, even when she’s not nominated for any awards!



But that leads me to my next question... what is Billie going to be singing if she isn’t singing an Oscar nominated song?



The academy hasn’t confirmed what Billie will be signing and whether or not it will include any of her past work.



But, here’s a current fan theory.



Billie recently gained a strong connection with the movie world after it was announced that she was the chosen artist to create the next James Bond theme song for the upcoming film No Time to Die.



And being chosen to work on this song is a history making accomplish for Billie as well.



She is officially the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.



So some fans think that Billie might be premiering her big Bond theme song at the Oscars.



One person wrote quote, “Would love to hear the new james bond song at the oscars”



And another wrote quote, “Will this be the debut of the 007 song or will it be released before the Oscars?”



And we could totally see her singing a new song but would also be happy if she just sang some of her past hits.



Either way, this is just another part of a really big year for Billie and we love to see it.



And even if we don’t hear this song at the Oscars, we know that whenever we do hear it, it’s going to be good.



Though details about the song have yet to be released, we know that Billie wrote the song with her brother Finneas.



And everything these two do together is pure magic.



In a statement Billie revealed how she feels about working on this track.



She said quote, "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."



And past Bond theme songs have been huge hits.



Adele's song "Skyfall," accompanying the movie with the same name and Sam Smith's "Writing's On The Wall," released for the film "Spectre," both won for best original song at the Academy Awards.



So Billie has some big shoes to fill, and we know she’s the perfect person for the job.



But knowing these two have both won Oscars for their song, even furthers our suspicion that Billie will be performing her new Bond song at the upcoming award show.



