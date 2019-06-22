Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
FRA v. BRA - France Pre-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from FIFATV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
7.8M
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Add translations
1,900 views
179
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
180
12
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
13
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Streamed live 58 minutes ago
Category
Sports
Loading...
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
GER v. NGA : Germany Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 20:48.
FIFATV
6,207 views
New
20:48
NED v. JPN - Netherlands Pre-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
ESP v. USA - USA Pre-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
ITA v. CHN - China PR Pre-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
SWE v. CAN - Sweden Pre-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
SWE v. CAN - Canada Pre-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
Matchday Live - 2006 Italy vs. France
- Duration: 2:37:30.
FIFATV
1,592,877 views
2:37:30
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Opening Ceremony - Press Conference
- Duration: 19:37.
FIFATV
65,186 views
19:37
Fan Movement represented at Women's Football Convention
- Duration: 10:19.
FIFATV
959 views
New
10:19
NOR v. AUS : Norway Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 17:32.
FIFATV
8,425 views
New
17:32
NOR v. AUS : Australia Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 19:14.
FIFATV
6,958 views
New
19:14
Cameroon's dramatic late winner sees them through | Women’s World Cup Daily
- Duration: 8:14.
FIFATV
64,831 views
New
8:14
Australia v Italy - FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
3,175,125 views
2:11
USA's dynamic duo beat France in the end
- Duration: 4:51.
FIFATV
765,141 views
4:51
Spain v South Africa - FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
2,579,838 views
2:11
Jamaica v Italy - FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
1,477,721 views
New
2:11
The most memorable match of 2010
- Duration: 6:20.
FIFATV
6,659,775 views
6:20
FIFAFanMATCH connects fans to the FIFA Women’s World Cup™
- Duration: 1:40.
FIFATV
896 views
New
1:40
England v Argentina - FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
1,622,243 views
New
2:11
Dutch shock Brazilian favourites
- Duration: 5:00.
FIFATV
2,936,221 views
5:00
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...