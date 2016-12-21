Ekaterinburg - FWC 2018 Host City Poster Animation

Published on Dec 21, 2016

Ekaterinburg, situated near the Ural Mountains is the point where the continents of Europe and Asia meet. At the centre of the image is a “Stone Flower”; the stone is the beautiful gemstone malachite, famous to the region. The Stone Flower is also the name of a famous Russian novel by Pavel Bazhov, set in the Urals. The colours of the poster represent the Urals, the mountains and the rich soil of the region. The colour blue represents the Iset River. All of the graphical elements in the poster are without distinct or fully depicted borders, reflecting the fact that there are no boundaries for the countries that love football.