Coronavirus - Doctors Arrested for revealing the truth

serpentza
604K
41,274 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 31, 2020

It was doctors who first tried to raise the alarm of the spread of the virus and they were detained and forced to sign confessions...

For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcasts

DOCUMENTARY LINKS:
Conquering Southern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...

Conquering Northern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...

Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...

For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/advchina
Africans banned from Chinese hotels:
https://youtu.be/V3jHADADWc0

For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST
https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE
Coronavirus truth and lies:
https://youtu.be/hSIt496d82s

For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/serpentza
Coronavirus - Inside Info and discussion:
https://youtu.be/lk5XkhUKMDM

Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza
Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina
Twitter: @serpentza
Instagram: serpent_za

health cdc infectious disease world health organisation communist party of china

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to