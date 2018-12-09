Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
No thanks
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-09
Vatican News - Deutsch
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Vatican News - Deutsch?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
6.8K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
18 views
4
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
5
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 9, 2018
Vom Petersplatz: Das Angelusgebet mit Papst Franziskus
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Comments are disabled for this video.
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Papst Franziskus - Rom - Spanischer Platz - Gebet an der Mariensäule 2018-12-08
- Duration: 24:37.
Vatican News - Deutsch
258 views
New
24:37
Vatican Media Live
Vatican News - Deutsch
2 watching
Live now
Papstgruß an Völker Amazonas
- Duration: 0:53.
Vatican News - Deutsch
296 views
0:53
Papstpredigt in Santa Marta: Verkündigung statt Marketing
- Duration: 1:24.
Vatican News - Deutsch
377 views
1:24
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-11-25
- Duration: 15:26.
Vatican News - Deutsch
412 views
15:26
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-11-11
- Duration: 19:11.
Vatican News - Deutsch
770 views
19:11
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-08
- Duration: 18:11.
Vatican News - Deutsch
187 views
New
18:11
Ein taubes Kind aus Argentinien überrascht bei der Generalaudienz
- Duration: 1:24.
Vatican News - Deutsch
3,089 views
1:24
Papst Franziskus in Santa Marta: Ans Ende denken
- Duration: 1:26.
Vatican News - Deutsch
775 views
1:26
Interview mit Mario Botta, Ratzinger-Preisträger 2018
- Duration: 1:40.
Vatican News - Deutsch
404 views
1:40
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-11-04
- Duration: 16:30.
Vatican News - Deutsch
516 views
16:30
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...