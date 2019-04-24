How China Manufactured a “Dangerous Enemy” | Falun Gong | China Uncensored

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Apr 24, 2019
This changed China, and most media miss it. The CCP turned Falun Gong into public enemy number 1 by carefully manipulating an appeal made on April 25, 1999 in Zhongnanhai, Beijing. It followed the arrest of 45 practitioners in Tianjin. This helped launch a persecution that created the tactics you see today used against Christians, Tibetans, and Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, China.