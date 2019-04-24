How China Manufactured a “Dangerous Enemy” | Falun Gong | China Uncensored

Premiered Apr 24, 2019

This changed China, and most media miss it. The CCP turned Falun Gong into public enemy number 1 by carefully manipulating an appeal made on April 25, 1999 in Zhongnanhai, Beijing. It followed the arrest of 45 practitioners in Tianjin. This helped launch a persecution that created the tactics you see today used against Christians, Tibetans, and Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, China.



