This changed China, and most media miss it. The CCP turned Falun Gong into public enemy number 1 by carefully manipulating an appeal made on April 25, 1999 in Zhongnanhai, Beijing. It followed the arrest of 45 practitioners in Tianjin. This helped launch a persecution that created the tactics you see today used against Christians, Tibetans, and Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, China.

