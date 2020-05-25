Argentina v Italy - Men's Basketball Final | Athens 2004 Replays

Olympic
4.55M
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Premieres Jun 4, 2020

Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/MensBasketballFinalAth...

Relive the full Men's Basketball Semi-Final from the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens! After defeating the United States team featuring superstars like Tim Duncan and LeBron James in the semi-final, the golden generation team of Argentina faced Italy in a thrilling match for Gold. Would they take the Gold medal in the end?

Check out the full story of once-in-a-generation Argentina team at the Olympics 2004 in Athens: https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/fil...

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to