Argentina v Italy - Men's Basketball Final | Athens 2004 Replays

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/MensBasketballFinalAth...
Relive the full Men's Basketball Semi-Final from the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens! After defeating the United States team featuring superstars like Tim Duncan and LeBron James in the semi-final, the golden generation team of Argentina faced Italy in a thrilling match for Gold. Would they take the Gold medal in the end?
Check out the full story of once-in-a-generation Argentina team at the Olympics 2004 in Athens: https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/fil...
Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe
Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...