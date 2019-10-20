Taekwondo Olympian who trains underwater | Original Fuel

Olympic
Published on Oct 20, 2019

Months before Rio 2016, Farida Azizova experienced a serious knee injury that risked her participation. To keep fit, she started to practice underwater and later trained in the woods.

In the former Soviet Union, athletes representing young republics have forged their own path to DIY training and Olympic success: https://oly.ch/of_en

