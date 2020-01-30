Zac Efron DATING Former Co-Star, Is It Vanessa Hudgens?!?

Published on Jan 30, 2020

Sorry to all of you that were hoping to date Zac Efron or rooting for a Zac and Vanessa Hudgens reconciliation now that she's single, it looks like Zac is officially off the market and things are getting serious with his new boo.What’s up? It’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and while I know many of you are shipping Zanessa again, we are here to let you know that Zac has a new lady in his life, so it doesn’t look like that’ll be happening any time soon.In case you were a little out of the loop on Zac’s dating life and perhaps thought he was single, allow us to refresh your memory.Last year Zac was in a relationship with Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro. They first sparked dating rumors in January 2019, when they were spotted attending a workout class together in L.A. Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed their “official” status as boyfriend and girlfriend.The two quietly dated throughout 2019, but it looks like just as quietly as they started, they also secretly broke up.A source said that distance and time killed their spark.The source said quote, “The relationship just wasn’t working out. She came back to L.A., and it never got going again.”And now in 2020, Us Weekly is reporting that Zac is dating 26-year-old actress Halston Sage.Apparently, the two spent the holidays together and while the relationship is really real, it’s also super secret.Looks like Zac tends to be pretty private about his love life on social media and while we don’t expect that to change any time soon, we decided to trace things back to figure out who Halston is and how she met Zac.She might look a little familiar to you and that’s because Halston and Zac actually starred in the movie Neighbors together. So they have a working history but apparently they also have a romantic history too. At one point they were more than just friends and co-stars. The two were rumored to be dating in April 2014.They were photographed courtside at a basketball game together, and People reported that the two were officially dating. Zac also gushed about Halston in an April 2014 interview with Access Hollywood. And Halston actually told us back in 2013 what it was like to kiss Zac Efron on screen in Neighbors.But any talk of their romance ended by July of 2014. And after that Zac had flings here and there but in July 2016, he made it clear to the Sunday Times that he was definitely single and on the market.But now, it seems like Zac is officially off the market and things are getting more serious with Halston.That’s certainly no casual fling! Sounds like it’s the real deal.And while Zac and Halston haven't posted anything about their dating on social media, they do follow each other on Instagram, which is a start.Halston also frequently likes Zac’s posts like this steamy sauna pic, because duh. Why wouldn’t she like that pic?!Zac hasn't liked any of her recent posts, but that doesn’t mean much. It might just be a testament to how secret they are keeping their relationship. So what has Halston been up to since she starred alongside Zac in Neighbors?Well, she has been working steadily in TV and film over the years. TV-wise, she currently plays Ainsley Whitly on Prodigal Son and Alara Kitan on The Orville.And recent movies she was in include Late Night, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and Netflix's The Last Summer, where she starred alongside KJ Apa and Tyler Posey.And Zac and Halston seem to have plenty of similarities.Like they were both child actors, they both enjoy the outdoors, and they both love dogs.Seriously the dogs thing is probably what bonded them the most because who doesn’t love some puppy love?!And whether or not they end up confirming their relationship, we’re just happy they are happy!Don’t you guys wish that too? Are you shipping Zac and his new boo Halston? Or are you still out here shipping Zac and Vanessa?Let me know down in the comments below.After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Drew Dorsey and have a great day.



