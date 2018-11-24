Why the Poor are Trapped into Poor Decisions | Why It Matters | CNA Insider

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Nov 24, 2018
Have you judged people who are poor for making what seem like poor decisions? Why It Matters host Joshua Lim speaks to two mothers each raising a family on a single income to understand how poverty can be expensive and stressful.
Geraldine Tan, a psychologist from The Therapy Room, discusses why the ‘scarcity mindset’ - where one's attention is used up on the immediate, which makes it harder to think long term - is hard to break out of when one is poor.