Halsey INJURED During Peaceful Protest & More Celebs Speaking Up!

Published on Jun 1, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #Halsey



The senseless murder of George Floyd has affected all Americans. This weekend, several major U.S. cities held protests, and many celebs spoke out on social media, using their platforms to raise awareness.



What’s up you guys, its Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and over the weekend protests across the nation continued in response to the murder of George Floyd with celebrities speaking out.



Among those celebs, Beyonce took to IG and shared a video on WHY Americans could no longer ignore what was going on.



Given the current climate, we would like to acknowledge the resources out there. If you want to help, we've included links to different organizations.

• Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

• Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/

• Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...

• Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...

• Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/

• Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/

Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B...





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad