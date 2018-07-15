France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup™ FINAL - HIGHLIGHTS

Published on Jul 15, 2018

France became World Champions for the second time after defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow! A fitting end to a great tournament - thanks for sharing it with us!

