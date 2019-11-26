Angelina, Morgan, and Yile take the "Co-Stars" Challenge | Bonus Content | All Around

Published on Nov 26, 2019

Morgan Hurd, Chen Yile, and Angelina Melnikova are the main characters of the Olympic Channel's gymnastics documentary series "All Around". But how well do they know each other? We asked them a couple of questions to find it out. Get ready and see who will win this little competition outside the gym.



All Around is the Olympic Channel’s first Original gymnastics documentary series, with new episodes released monthly until Tokyo 2020. Follow three of the world’s top gymnasts as they balance life as teenagers with dreams of winning gold at Tokyo 2020: https://oly.ch/AllAround_EN



