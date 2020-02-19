Tana Mongeau Calls Logan Paul 'Boyfriend' After Kissing Pic Goes Viral!

Published on Feb 19, 2020

Tana Mongeau is moving on from her split with Jake Paul… and possibly right down the street to Logan Paul after photos surfaced of the two partaking in some casual PDA.



What’s up you guys, it’s Dani Golub back here on Clevver News, and Tana Mongeau apparently made a lasting impression with the Paul family following her split from Jake last month.



So much so, that she may be fully ready to move on from the split with… the other Paul AKA Jake’s brother Logan.



Tana and Jake have been spending a lot of time together over the past few days to the point where fans think they may actually be starting up something a little more serious.



Although Tana and Jake have yet to actually confirm that their relationship is completely 100% dunzo, after the whole “we’re taking a break” thing, photos of Tana and Logan surfaced Monday revealing lunch dates and forehead kisses.



Clearly Logan is unphased by the whole thing, as sources revealed that the two were enjoying a casual lunch together in Studio City, and that there wasn’t any hand-holding, but there WAS a kiss on the forehead, and last time I checked, kissing your ex-sister-in-law is a slightly weird flex, but also a big deal.



But if their lunch date wasn’t enough to convince you, Tana seemingly confirmed the rumors on TikTok, when she kinda sorta called Logan her “boyfriend.” Take a look:



Then again, this whole thing could be completely taken out of context as Tana has always been one to troll her fans, keep us guessing, and possibly get married for clout, you know the drill.



As for Logan, he and model Josie Canseco were recently rumored to be dating, up until this week, when she quickly confirmed they were no longer an item via Instagram.



When a fan commented on Josie’s page, asking if the two are dating, she responded with a simple, “no” and an emoji heart.

ANNDD gave Josie Canseco a shoutout today while on IG writing, “When you like the shirt for the side boob and then you realize you’re wearing @josiecanseco”



Not sure if that was an OOPSIE on Tana’s end.. But apparently these two are fair game, but do you guys think Tana moving through the Paul food chain is a little too weird?



Jana shippers, or Lana shippers… Rest assured because many fans have also weighed in on what this all could mean…



Some are begging and pleading for this NOT to happen considering it could be yet another Alissa Violet instance.



One fan tweeted, “Tana! No! Get away from Logan, we are not about to have another Alissa Violet going from brother to brother for revenge/ have another diss track situation happen all over again.”



Others believe this to just be a casual lunch between two friends, tweeting a GIF of a clown along with the caption, “to people actually thinking tana and logan are a thing.”



And then there are fans who are clearly wasting NO time in shipping these two AKA “Lana”, saying, “anyways i forgive logan paul for everything he’s done. i think it’s been enough time. he and tana would actually be really cute together. #lana”



Although Jake has yet to publicly comment on the rumored relationship, he did confront Logan during a cringeworthy confrontation right in the middle of filming his Impaulsive podcast yesterday.



Jake is seen walking straight up to Logan, and asks him why he hooked up with his wife… prepare yourself for the cringe.



Clearly Logan was just as taken aback as the rest of the crew and viewers alike, so I’m thinking a Paul family intervention may soon be in the works…



So after hearing all this, do you guys think Logan and Tana are just trolling Jake and their fans?



Or could this be the real deal? And if it is the real do, how weird do you think the holidays are going to be at the Paul household next year?



I’m your host Dani Golub and I’ll see ya next time!





