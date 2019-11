Published on Nov 3, 2019

Junior Quinonez's headed goal in the 52nd minute earned Paraguay a 2-1 triumph over Italy in Brasilia. Falling behind only three minutes into their Group F finale, La Albirrojita climbed back into the match with goals in either half, then defended furiously to cement a first-place finish in the group.



