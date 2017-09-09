Empire Files: From 1776 to Trump - White Mobs, Racist Heroes & Hidden History

Published on Sep 9, 2017

Trump hit his lowest moment when he blamed "both sides" for the murder of anti-racist protester Heather Heyer in Charlottesville. But understanding how a neo-Nazi sympathizer got into the White House requires breaking apart the myth underneath it all, the glorified story of the creation of the United States in 1776.



Dr. Gerald Horne is the Chair of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston and is the author of over 20 books on slavery and the Black liberation movement; most recently "The Counter-Revolution of 1776: Slave Resistance and the Origins of the United States".