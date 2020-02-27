Ricky Dillon Comes Out As Gay!

Clevver News
4.63M
1,413 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 27, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

Ricky Dillion is finally being honest with his fans, and with himself. The Youtuber has come out as Gay in a new video.Ricky’s near 20 minute video is certainly an emotional one. The 27 year old content creator said he realized he was gay a few years ago, but was terrified to come out. Making everything even harder, Ricky explains he felt inauthentic to his youtube fans, like he was living a lie.But the biggest reason he was afraid to come out as gay is because of his religious upbringing. Ricky explained that being raised in Alabama played a huge part in his decision to hide his sexuality.
For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to