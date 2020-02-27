Ricky Dillon Comes Out As Gay!

Ricky Dillion is finally being honest with his fans, and with himself. The Youtuber has come out as Gay in a new video.Ricky’s near 20 minute video is certainly an emotional one. The 27 year old content creator said he realized he was gay a few years ago, but was terrified to come out. Making everything even harder, Ricky explains he felt inauthentic to his youtube fans, like he was living a lie.But the biggest reason he was afraid to come out as gay is because of his religious upbringing. Ricky explained that being raised in Alabama played a huge part in his decision to hide his sexuality. For More Clevver Visit: