Ricky Dillon Comes Out As Gay!

Published on Feb 27, 2020

Ricky Dillion is finally being honest with his fans, and with himself. The Youtuber has come out as Gay in a new video.Ricky’s near 20 minute video is certainly an emotional one. The 27 year old content creator said he realized he was gay a few years ago, but was terrified to come out. Making everything even harder, Ricky explains he felt inauthentic to his youtube fans, like he was living a lie.But the biggest reason he was afraid to come out as gay is because of his religious upbringing. Ricky explained that being raised in Alabama played a huge part in his decision to hide his sexuality.

