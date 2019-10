Published on Oct 25, 2019

Enjoy this episode of Top Moments where we take a look back at the Top 10 Craziest Figure Skating Galas in Olympic history! These include extraordinary routines and stunts of Tatsuki Machida (JPN), Javier Fernandez (ESP), Valentina Marchei & Ondrej Hotarek (ITA), and the iconic backflip of Surya Bonaly (FRA)!



