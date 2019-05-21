Trump Contradicts Bolton On Iran, Says MIC Pressuring War & Saudis Accuse Houthis Of Mecca Attack

Watch Queue
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
* * *
Trump Says the Military Industrial Complex is Pressuring him Into a War With Iran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08j-k...
Corporate Media Setting Up Iran as New ‘Threat’ That Must Be Confronted
https://fair.org/home/media-setting-u...
https://twitter.com/WideAsleepNima/st...
US Lawmakers Clash on Iran Intelligence Ahead of Briefing
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/05/20/u...
Trump Downplays Iranian Threat to US Interests
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/05/20/t...
"Overwhelming Military Response Needed": Graham Urges Trump "Stand Firm" On Iran
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...
https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/s...
https://twitter.com/JZarif/status/113...
https://twitter.com/JZarif/status/113...
Houthis, Yemeni Army Deny Saudi Allegations of Attempted Missile Attack Near Mecca
https://www.mintpressnews.com/houthi-...
WikiLeaks Cable From 2009 About Houthis and Iran
https://www.antiwar.com/blog/2019/05/...
Nearly 400 Lawmakers Urge Trump to Keep Troops in Syria to “Increase Pressure on Iran and Russia”
https://theantimedia.com/lawmakers-ur...
Head of Reporters Without Borders Says Israel Shot Journalists Intentionally
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/201...
Israel approves 940 housing unit in East Jerusalem settlements
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/201...
https://twitter.com/telesurenglish/st...
Venezuela Tweets:
https://twitter.com/AmbJohnBolton/sta...
https://twitter.com/AlanRMacLeod/stat...
#Iran #MIC #Israel
