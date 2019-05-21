Trump Contradicts Bolton On Iran, Says MIC Pressuring War & Saudis Accuse Houthis Of Mecca Attack

Streamed live on May 21, 2019

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.



Not getting a YouTube notification? Sign up for Wire and join the TLAV group to get a PING from me before every live show.

https://wire.com



Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:

https://truthclothing.io/collections/...



Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:

https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian



Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:

https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmeric...

http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond



Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:

https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/



Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah

Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b

Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff

Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp



The Last American Vagabond Links:

DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond

DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/tlavagabond

Steemit: https://steemit.com/@tlavagabond

Brighteon: https://www.real.video/channel/tlavag...

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yV...

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Cl...

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastAmeri...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond

Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond

Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamerica...

Diaspora: https://diasp.org/people/6ee8bc4084cc...

Tikkit: https://www.tikkit.co.uk/TheLastAmeri...

Honest.Cash: https://honest.cash/profile/TLAVagabond

Memo: https://memo.cash/profile/1Np4Z2d25RS...

MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bcfb5d2a5f4...

Toot Social: https://toot.social/@TLAVagabond

SoMee: https://somee.social/profile/the-last...

PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/author?address=...



* * *



Trump Says the Military Industrial Complex is Pressuring him Into a War With Iran

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08j-k...



Corporate Media Setting Up Iran as New ‘Threat’ That Must Be Confronted

https://fair.org/home/media-setting-u...

https://twitter.com/WideAsleepNima/st...



US Lawmakers Clash on Iran Intelligence Ahead of Briefing

https://news.antiwar.com/2019/05/20/u...



Trump Downplays Iranian Threat to US Interests

https://news.antiwar.com/2019/05/20/t...



"Overwhelming Military Response Needed": Graham Urges Trump "Stand Firm" On Iran

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...

https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/s...

https://twitter.com/JZarif/status/113...

https://twitter.com/JZarif/status/113...



Houthis, Yemeni Army Deny Saudi Allegations of Attempted Missile Attack Near Mecca

https://www.mintpressnews.com/houthi-...



WikiLeaks Cable From 2009 About Houthis and Iran

https://www.antiwar.com/blog/2019/05/...



Nearly 400 Lawmakers Urge Trump to Keep Troops in Syria to “Increase Pressure on Iran and Russia”

https://theantimedia.com/lawmakers-ur...



Head of Reporters Without Borders Says Israel Shot Journalists Intentionally

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/201...

Israel approves 940 housing unit in East Jerusalem settlements

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/201...

https://twitter.com/telesurenglish/st...



Venezuela Tweets:

https://twitter.com/AmbJohnBolton/sta...

https://twitter.com/AlanRMacLeod/stat...



#Iran #MIC #Israel



"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."